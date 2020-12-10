BBC News

Covid-19: Luton rapid test centres open due to high number of cases

image captionTwo test centres have opened in Luton for people who do not have symptoms

People without coronavirus symptoms have been asked to get a test in a town that has seen a rise in cases.

Luton residents can visit two walk-in centres, as part of a rapid Covid-19 testing programme.

Sally Cartwright, the deputy director of public health at Luton Borough Council, said it was "one approach" to stop the spread.

She said there was a chance the town could move from tier two to tier three if cases continued to rise.

Luton had 290 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 5 December, the 19th highest district in England.

image captionHelp is offered but residents must self-administer the tests

Two walk-in centres have opened at Lewsey Community Centre and Farley Community Centre, to offer a rapid lateral flow test with results available within 45 minutes.

A third test centre will open at the Luton Central Library on 21 December. All three centres are for people without symptoms, officials said.

Ms Cartwright said: "We're in tier two, but if we don't keep the spread and transmission down there's a chance we will go into tier three, so it's really important that we continue with the hands, face and space."

Labour councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder with responsibility for public health, said: "The more people we test, the more likely we are to slow the spread of coronavirus and the sooner life in Luton can return to normal."

Councillor David Franks, the Liberal Democrat leader, said people in the town told him "the rules are generally being ignored".

"I would like people to obey the rules and go into tier one but until people start behaving themselves that's not going to happen, so come on get your act together guys," he said.

Other sites at Hockwell Ring Community Centre, Bury Park Community Centre, Vicarage Road and at Luton airport will continue to operate for anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, the council said.

