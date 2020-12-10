Covid-19: Hertfordshire partygoers fined for celebrating 30th birthday
- Published
Nineteen people have been issued with £200 fines for celebrating a 30th birthday party at a holiday home in breach of lockdown rules.
Hertfordshire Police said it received calls after loud music and fireworks were heard in Letchmore Heath, near Watford, at 22:55 GMT on 5 December.
Party-goers told police they "didn't think they were doing anything wrong."
Hertfordshire is in tier two, meaning people cannot mix indoors unless in a household or bubble.
A group of six can meet outside, in a garden or public place.
The partygoers were from Essex and north London, police said..
When police arrived, they found "a large number of people in the garden and inside the property, with DJ mixing decks, amplifiers and party food", a spokeswoman said.
Supt Mike Todd said: "Officers found a large group of people celebrating a 30th birthday with the attitude of most of the partygoers that they didn't think they were doing anything wrong."
He said the force treated enforcement with a fine as a "last resort".
A spokeswoman added: "If you believe someone may be breaching the Covid-19 regulations, you can report information online, speak to an operator in our force communications room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101."
The coronavirus rate in the Hertsmere was 158.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 5 December.
