Car cruising banned in Stevenage for two years following crash
An injunction banning car cruise events in a town where 17 spectators were injured in a collision has been extended for at least two years.
Stevenage Borough Council was granted a temporary injunction in November which was extended at a hearing at Luton County Court on Monday.
Council leader Sharon Taylor said the aim was to "protect the safety of the general public".
Two men are due in court this week over the car cruise crash in July 2019.
The injunction allows police to arrest anyone who flouts it, including drivers, passengers and spectators, and also bans people from organising or publicising car cruises.
'Nuisance'
In its initial application, the council said the Hertfordshire new town had "a long history of organised cruises" which had been held "in numerous locations".
It cited "high speed" stunts, excessive speed and noise, littering, and threatening behaviour towards residents and police.
Labour councillor Ms Taylor said: "We are extremely pleased that the court has now extended the injunction.
"Our aim when we applied to the court was to protect the safety of the general public, and to prevent the associated anti-social behaviour and nuisance that comes with car cruising.
"The court's decision means that the problem of car-cruising can continue to be controlled over the long-term."
The two men charged with driving offences are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.