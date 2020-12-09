Covid: Restrictions at Bedford jail have 'significant impact' on inmates
- Published
Covid-19 restrictions at a prison have had a "significant impact" and the number devices for inmates to contact relatives was "wholly inadequate", a report said.
The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said HMP Bedford prisoners had a "lack of contact with their relatives".
This, coupled with confinement to cells, had led to an increase in mental health problems, the report said.
The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.
The IMB said inmates faced "the stresses of confinement for long periods" and it was "inhumane" to deprive them of contact with relatives due to a lack of technology.
"Four laptop computers and nine mobile phones among 400 prisoners is a pretty miserable gesture," the report said.
Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the IMB chairman Geoff Shepherd said the prison had been "well-managed".
The Category B jail was placed in special measures in May 2018 when the HM Chief Inspector of Prisons found it to be "fundamentally unsafe".
The new report said due to the high turnover of inmates it was difficult for officers to offer "meaningful interventions and build productive relationships... which are necessary to maintain a safer and orderly prison".
While prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and self-harm had reduced, the report said the use of force and prisoner-on-staff assaults were "worryingly high".
According to inmates acting as mentors, levels of frustration among prisoners were increasing and could lead to a "major disturbance", the report said.
The report, which covered the period 1 July 2019 to 20 June 2020, said violence was linked to drugs being smuggled into prison and it was hoped a "more sophisticated scanning machine" would help.
The IMB commended staff for improving the cleanliness of the jail and said the previous issue of rats was "rarely evident".
Mr Shepherd said conditions had "generally improved" but there was "still a long way to go".