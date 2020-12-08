Hockey warm-ups to be supervised after Luke Hobson death
English hockey clubs are being advised to supervise warm-ups after a teenage boy was fatally injured an unsupervised and unlit practice session.
Luke Hobson, 14, died after being hit in the head with a hockey stick in Hertfordshire in March 2019.
In new England Hockey guidance, clubs are being advised not to allow time with sticks and balls unsupervised.
Chief executive Nick Pink said it "reflects the important lessons we can learn from Luke's death".
An inquest into Luke's death heard he was injured as about 20 boys practised hitting balls before a training session at Blueharts Hockey Club in Hitchin on 28 March 2019.
The pitch lights were not on and no coaches were supervising at the time.
In a statement, the boy responsible said he was "trying to hit the ball up into the air" when he accidentally struck Luke.
"I didn't know Luke was behind me," he said.
England Hockey's new guidance states: "Using stick and ball in warm-ups should be encouraged to prepare players for the session but this must only start when appropriate supervision is in place and must be conducted in a safe environment."
It also has advice on lighting, including ensuring it "is turned on prior to the start of the session if required".
Mr Pink said: "Implementing further safety guidance has been a principal concern of Luke's family following his death. That aspiration is shared by England Hockey.
"I can think of no clearer way to bring home to clubs, coaches and the whole hockey community the importance of planning for safe hockey than to dedicate this guide to Luke's memory, with the permission of his parents."