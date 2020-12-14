Covid-19: The drive-in events keeping Christmas shows on the road By Katy Lewis

image copyright Ipswich Borough Council image caption About 120 cars drove through the pedestrianised centre of Ipswich to see the Christmas lights

From Christmas performances to carol services, Santa's grotto and light displays, organisers of festive events have had to find imaginative ways to contend with social distancing rules. This has seen a rise in drive-in - and drive-through - events. So how are four-wheeled solutions being used to help keep Christmas shows on the road?

'We're doing it for ourselves, for our industry and for audiences'

image copyright Car Park Panto image caption The drive-in tour of Horrible Christmas - at Duxford this weekend - sold out in about 48 hours, the company said

The Birmingham Stage Company would normally be touring the UK and playing to packed theatre audiences.

This year, it has produce a drive-in version of Horrible Christmas - and it has proved to be a hit.

Shows this weekend, in Chelmsford, Essex and Duxford, Cambridgeshire, were sold out within 48 hours.

Actor and director, Neal Foster, said it was proof that people needed to see a show - even if it was from their cars.

With the stage on a lorry and the action broadcast on big screen, sound is transmitted directly to vehicles through the car radio.

image copyright Car Park Panto image caption Many people see the action on big screens so some scenes have to be framed for TV

The production, a seasonal take on the Horrible Histories series and ironically about a boy trying to save Christmas, is "fundamentally the same" as its indoor version, Mr Foster said, but shorter and without an interval.

Challenges include scenes being reframed to work on a screen and actors not being able to hear any laughter from an audience, who beep car horns to show appreciation.

"That's the only way we know they are with us," he said, "so you have to have the confidence to keep going and know that the audience is getting it."

image copyright Car Park Panto image caption The show's director said he has to "tell actors to hold [the action] for a laugh they won't hear" which is "definitely a skill"

Cast and crew are in a bubble of 12 and will not have contact with anyone else for five weeks, including over Christmas.

"Many people involved in the show haven't had a job since March so they are willing to make those sacrifices," Mr Foster said.

"We're doing it for ourselves, for our industry and for audiences, because for a lot of people, a show is an integral part of Christmas."

'It would have been easier not to do anything'

Visitors to Aldenham Country Park, near Elstree in Hertfordshire, are met with "elf and safety" checks when they arrive at the Christmas drive-through grotto.

After making their way around a decorated festive field on the 100-acre site, they get to Father Christmas' living room.

image copyright Aldenham Country Park image caption Aldenham Country Park said it wanted an interactive event that was not just a grotto where people wore masks

Usually, children sit down for a face-to-face chats - not in 2020.

Events manager, Callen Flynn, said the team looked at what they could do within the regulations so it was not just a grotto where people wear masks.

Families stay in their car for a festive performance, before children choose a Covid-safe present.

"They play on the theme a bit, such as the elves can't get too near Santa and they throw the present into the car after sanitising their hands," Mr Flynn said.

"It's fun and playful but it was important to us to have a message explaining why the children can't see Santa in the normal way this year."

image copyright Aldenham Country Park image caption The drive-through grotto is "fun and playful", said organisers

As a not-for-profit organisation, he said it was "quite a big risk".

"It would have been easier not to do anything but we thought let's not take the easy route," he said.

"We've definitely done the right thing - everyone has absolutely loved it."

Christmas lights from the 'comfort' of cars

image caption Ipswich Borough Council's fully-booked event saw cars drive slowly from Major's Corner to Museum Street

For the first time in 27 years, the public was invited to drive through the pedestrianised streets of Ipswich town centre.

The free tickets were all quickly snapped up for the Ipswich Borough Council scheme, which is normally only available to Blue Badge holders.

The authority organised a virtual light switch-on in November, but Sunday evening's event saw vehicles drive slowly from Major's Corner to Museum Street in pre-booked 30-minute slots.

image copyright Ipswich Borough Council image caption Ipswich Borough Council thanked people for staying in their cars and not stopping, which helped prevent queuing issues and "ensured that everyone got a chance to see the lights"

Councillor Sarah Barber said this year had "been a really challenging time for everyone" and the council was "pleased to be able to bring some festive cheer to people".

"We know that due to Covid-19 there are lots of people who have spent time shielding and self-isolating throughout the year and are still trying to limit their contact with other people," she said.

"By opening the event up to all, we are able to offer some of those people a chance to experience an Ipswich Christmas from the comfort of their own vehicles."

A 'fun and festive' carol service

image copyright William Wilson image caption Rev Janet Nicholls said one person told her they would remember the drive-in carol service as "one of the most uplifting events of 2020" and another that it was a "really joyous start to festivities"

On a wet Sunday afternoon, a free drive-in carol service saw about 300 vehicles turn up at Chelmsford City Racecourse to support the farming community, one that has been particularly hit by the isolation of lockdowns.

Cars were directed to a measured-out space facing a stage formed by two lorries with a backdrop of decorated tractors and a life-sized nativity scene.

Carols led by singer Nancy May were relayed directly to cars and people could either sing in their vehicles or outside, as long as they stayed socially-distanced in their bubble.

image copyright William Wilson image caption The Rev Nicholls said part of the diocese's commitment was "keeping everyone safe whilst we had that wonderful opportunity to worship"

The Rev Janet Nicholls, from the Diocese of Chelmsford, said she wanted to make things "fun and festive" with some "very special holy moments" and the service had been "extremely well-received".

"I was amazed that, even with everyone in their cars, an atmosphere of Christmas joy and hope absolutely filled Chelmsford City Racecourse," she said.

"It was a delight to lead a service that lifted spirits in such challenging times.

"You have to have a vision of what you want to offer people and then look at what the rules are and find a way of working safely to offer that."