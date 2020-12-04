M1 hard shoulder death: Christalla Amphlett cleared of hard shoulder crash death
- Published
A woman has been cleared of killing a passenger when she stopped her car on a motorway hard shoulder during an argument after a night out.
Chloe Palmer, 19, died when another vehicle hit Christalla Amphlett's Renault on the M1 near Watford in 2017.
Ms Amphlett, now 22, of Edgware in London, had pulled over twice when an argument broke out over petrol money.
A jury at St Albans Crown Court found her not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
Ms Amphlett, of Symphony Close, and three friends were on their way home from Watford when the crash happened near the Bricket Wood exit, also in Hertfordshire, in the early hours of 25 November.
Their car was hit by an Isuzu D-Max driven by Bradley Lane.
Back seat passenger Ms Palmer, from Finchley in London, suffered brain injuries and died days later.
Ms Amphlett and the other back seat passenger Maisie O'Flynn had serious injuries, while the front seat passenger was not seriously hurt.
Prosecutor Wayne Cleaver said Ms Amphlett and Ms O'Flynn, had argued about petrol money and all the passengers were drunk and were annoying the driver.
He said "such was her irritation" she pulled onto the hard shoulder for a few minutes before continuing, but stopped again after the argument resumed.
He said she did not have the hazard lights flashing and was sitting with her legs outside the car, prompting other motorists to swerve.
The crash happened 17 minutes later.
'I had to stop'
The prosecution said it amounted to dangerous driving that "was a contributory cause of the collision".
Ms Amphlett told the court: "I just remember there was an argument. I just remember shouting. I had to stop. I did not feel it was safe to continue."
Judge Richard Foster said it had been a "very difficult and challenging case".
Earlier this year, Lane, 28, from Laindon in Essex, was jailed for 30 months after admitting causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
