Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine: Stevenage to 'lead the way' on delivery, MP says
The first of five vaccine centres in the East of England is set to open in Stevenage, its MP has said.
Stephen McPartland said the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine will be stored at Robertson House on Six Hills Way, where people will also be vaccinated.
The NHS said the vaccine will be delivered from "hubs" at first because it "needs to be stored at very cold temperatures and moved carefully".
"We're going to be leading the way," Mr McPartland said.
The Conservative MP said the county council and the local NHS had been working with the government and the military to put plans together over the past few weeks.
"It's very exciting that we've got the vaccine hub," he said.
"Everybody who's been involved has done a brilliant job.
"It really does show that Stevenage is going to be at the heart of this recovery because [it's] going to be where you come to get your vaccine."
The vaccine must be stored at a temperature of -70C, it can only be moved once and must be kept in batches of 1,000.
The hub will be located next to an existing testing site but people must wait to be told they can attend in a similar way to how annual flu vaccines are delivered.
Labour council leader, Sharon Taylor, said the authority was "delighted" to hear about the centre.
"Congratulations and thanks to all the scientists who have at last given us some light at the end of this year's very long Covid tunnel," she said.
"The council will do all it can to help our NHS colleagues to get the vaccination programme rolled out as quickly as possible'."