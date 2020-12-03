Missing goalkeeper Kamil Biecke: Police investigate Bedfordshire property
Police are investigating a property as part of a murder investigation after an ex-professional goalkeeper disappeared two years ago.
Kamil Biecke, 34, played for Polish side Baltyk Gdynia until 2013 and moved to the UK three years later.
He was last seen on Shaftesbury Road in Luton in the early hours of 8 December 2018.
Bedfordshire Police said "further inquiries" were being carried out at an address in Bedfordshire.
He was reported missing by his estranged wife in Poland six days after he was last seen, following concerns she could not reach him.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit upgraded his disappearance to a murder investigation last year.
The force previously said it was concerned his gambling associations may have led to him being killed and they believed he had been involved in "drug-related activity".
An appeal last year urged people who knew him from Luton-based casinos or betting shops to come forward.
He also had links to Cambridgeshire, Milton Keynes and Scotland.
Det Chief Insp Rob Hall said the force had been "working tirelessly" on the case for two years.
"We believe the answers lay within our local community and we would urge anyone to come forward if they have any information," he said.
"Our previous appeals to the public have led us to some new and helpful lines of enquiry, but unfortunately it hasn't helped us locate him so far.
"We are issuing this further appeal for any information at all which will help us understand what happened to Kamil on that day."
