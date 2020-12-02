Milton Keynes tower blocks: People to have say on 'unsafe' flats
- Published
People living in two tower blocks that failed fire safety inspections will get a chance to decide what happens next to them, a council said.
Recent inspections by the fire service at Mellish Court and The Gables in Milton Keynes found "significant" improvement works were needed.
Councillors on Tuesday agreed two potential options for the buildings - rebuild or refit them.
Milton Keynes Council will hold a two-month consultation from 14 December.
The final decision is expected to be made on 2 March 2021, with all residents due to be rehoused by October 2021.
Mellish Court in Bletchley is an 18-storey block consisting of 136 flats while The Gables in Wolverton is 11 storeys with 59 flats.
The council said its preferred option would be to rebuild the 60-year-old flats but agreed to offer the option of having them refitted instead.
Residents, who include leaseholders and private tenants, will be part of the consultation.
The council previously said refurbishment would "not provide value for money".
It said it would "listen to residents' views".
The council organised inspections of the two blocks after a "small" fire at The Gables, and in anticipation of expected changes in government building regulations.
It found they did not meet current standards to "prevent the risk of smoke and fire spreading between flats and floors".
Last year all balconies at Mellish Court were "locked off" after concrete began falling from them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk