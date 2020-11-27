Speeding Redbourn drink-driver who killed man jailed
- Published
A speeding drink-driver who lost control of his car and killed another motorist has been jailed for more than five years.
TJ Sam Quirke, 28, crashed into Winston Chau's car on St Albans Road, Redbourn, Hertfordshire, on 12 May 2018.
Mr Chau died at the scene, St Albans Crown Court heard. His mother was left with life-changing injuries.
Quirke, of Down Edge, Redbourn, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.
He also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and having no insurance.
He was jailed for five years and three months and was banned from driving for 87 months.
The court heard Quirke hit Mr Chau's vehicle on the 30mph road at between 43 and 53mph, causing it to spin 180 degrees.
Mr Chau, an EasyJet cabin crew training planning officer, was driving his mother Tu Chau back from his niece's third birthday party at the time.
Mrs Chau was left with life-changing injuries, the court was told.
In a statement read to the court, she said she wished she had died instead of her son and added "no words can describe my pain".
Quirke, a refuse lorry driver with St Albans City and District Council, was driving the car's owner to buy a takeaway.
CCTV footage from a garage showed the car "fishtailed" around a roundabout, with Quirke accelerating to more than 65mph in the 30mph zone, the court heard.
The court was told a hospital blood test was "back calculated" to reveal an alcohol level of between 86 and 150mg - the legal limit is 80mg in 100ml of blood.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk