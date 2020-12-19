Covid-19: London Luton Airport 'could take years to recover'
A major airport could take two years to recover after passenger numbers fell by millions this year, according to a union representing ground staff.
Jeff Hodge, of Unite, said the situation at London Luton Airport was "dire" and 250 of their members had lost their jobs.
The airport said it did not expect to recover to pre-pandemic levels for several years.
It said passenger numbers dropped by 90% in November, year on year.
While the airport is operated by private firm LLA, it is owned by Luton Borough Council, which said local authority coffers had missed out on £49m in revenue since March.
'Absolutely awful'
Unite represents some airport employees including security workers, baggage handlers and check-in staff.
Mr Hodge said: "The situation is just absolutely awful. It is dire. Those that are in jobs are in fear of their long-term future.
"The airport was booming... and now I am being told it could take two years to get back to where it was.
"Whilst passenger numbers may increase, in order for companies to maximise profit, existing employees will be expected to 'give 150%' before recruitment takes place.
"But we need people to get back on planes and be confident it's a safe environment, for the airport and the town to survive."
The Covid effect at London Luton Airport
- 16.6m - passenger numbers (1 Jan 2019 - 30 Nov 2019)
- 5,2m - passenger numbers (1 Jan 2020 - 30 Nov 2020)
- 130,000 - number of flights (1 Jan 2019 - 30 Nov 2019)
- 60,000 - number of flights (1 Jan 2020 - 30 Nov 2020)
- 10,000 - number of people directly employed on the airport site
- 17,000 - number of people indirectly employed off-site in supply and support services in the local area
Source: LLA
Melanie Horwood, a terminal duty manager, has worked there for 34 years.
She was furloughed in the first lockdown, but on her return in August it had been "an awful lot quieter".
She said that on an average day it had gone from about 30,000 passengers departing to 600.
"On a recent nightshift, I walked though and didn't see another soul," she said.
"We are finding lots of jobs to do, jobs that we can't do when there are a lot of people in the building.
"Without them there, I feel more like a caretaker - taking care of the infrastructure rather than people."
EasyJet, which has big operations at Luton and at London Gatwick, had previously said it would cut about 4,500 jobs from its 15,000-strong workforce.
During the second lockdown in November, Luton Airport was only open for "essential" travel.
Now you are allowed to travel abroad again for non-essential travel, subject to restrictions at your place of destination, although anyone in tier three - very high alert should avoid leaving their area, the government said.
LLA said 105,000 people used Luton in November, down from just over a million in the same month in 2019.
In October, just before the second lockdown, passenger numbers fell by 82% to 297,000, compared to October last year.
From 1 to 31 December, it will be expecting an 80% reduction in passenger numbers and a 70% reduction in flights compared to last year.
The airport operator said it had made 50 compulsory redundancies, 59 voluntary redundancies, 23 people were taking sabbaticals and 50% of its staff were on the latest government furlough scheme.
Alberto Martin, LLA's chief executive, said: "Airports have been some of the hardest-hit businesses due to the pandemic, but are also vital to the UK's economic recovery.
"The introduction of a test and release system for passengers arriving in the UK is a welcome first step in restoring passenger confidence and getting the industry moving again.
"We're committed to supporting the government to go further, including pre-departure tests and the use of cheaper and faster testing methods."
A Department for Transport spokesman said: "We recognise the impact national restrictions have on the travel sector and we will continue to keep doing everything we can to help this critical industry.
"The furlough scheme has been extended, and the government is providing wider support through action on airport slots, loans and tax deferrals."
