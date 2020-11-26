Covid-19 tiers: Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire in tier two
- Published
All of Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire will be in tier two when England's lockdown ends on 2 December.
Luton will remain in tier two, where it was placed in the previous version of the tier system prior to the second lockdown.
All other areas were in tier one.
Tier two restrictions include being unable to socialise with other households indoors and the rule of six will apply outside.
There are exceptions for childcare and support bubbles.
Under the new restrictions, non-essential retail outlets, places of worship and leisure facilities will reopen in line with government guidance.
Changes to tier two include hospitality settings that serve alcohol must close, unless they operate as restaurants and alcohol can only be served with substantial meals.
Only people in tier one can meet people they do not live with indoors.
Those in tier three will not be able to mix with other households indoors, or in private and pub gardens, and people are also advised not to travel to and from tier three areas.
All the tiers are due to be reviewed by 16 December but the government has announced UK-wide arrangements for Christmas, allowing people to form a Christmas bubble of three households for five days over the festive period.
Prior to the second lockdown, Luton Borough Council placed the town in tier two after a "worrying" number of admissions to hospital and a rise in deaths.
It is one of the areas which has received the new rapid "lateral flow" tests, for mass testing.
Lucy Hubber, interim head of public health, said "deprivation, and multi-generational households with lots of people living in them" were factors in Luton's high case rate.
She said the number of rising cases in the town meant it "cannot relax for a moment".
"While there has been a levelling off in the infection rates over the last week due to the sacrifices people are making, our rates are still too high with large numbers of new positive cases being reported each day," she said.
"We need to continue to do all we can to get them lower."
Luton's Labour council leader, Hazel Simmons, said the fact the town's rates had levelled off was "encouraging" but they had not decreased as much as other parts of the country during the current lockdown.
"As a town we have worked together in the past to lower infection rates and we are confident we can rise to the challenge again," she said.
"This dreadful disease is a killer and we all need to play our part in defeating it."
The rate in Luton was just below 300 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 21 November - the highest in the Eastern region.
Luton has seen a fall in cases week-on-week, but now has the 61st highest rate in England.
All other districts in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire have fallen week-on-week.
The whole of Hertfordshire will be in the same tier, even though there is a range of case rates currently across the 10 district areas in the county.
David Williams, Conservative county council leader, said the decision had been made based on "a series of indicators that reflect the continued prevalence of the virus in the county" but understood it would "bring concerns for many".
"Now it is more important than ever that we redouble our efforts to ensure that the recent downward trend in our infection rates is sustained in order to secure a move to tier one as soon as possible," he said.
"The virus is still circulating widely in the community, and we must not let our guard down in the run up to the festive period."
Analysis: Andy Holmes, political reporter, BBC Three Counties Radio
The government has chosen to divide Beds, Herts and Bucks up into counties for Covid restrictions, meaning everybody is in tier two.
The decision might seem harsh to people living in parts of Central Bedfordshire which has Covid rates per 100,000 people that are much lower than their neighbours in Luton.
In fact, Luton has rates that have topped 300, whilst Central Beds is down at 84.5, although the government doesn't just look at those rates when working the tier system out.
Hertfordshire is also combined, despite districts like Broxbourne being up at 207, whilst North Herts is down at 99.6.
The government plans to review the tier system at fortnightly intervals.
Related Topics
- East Hertfordshire District Council
- North Hertfordshire District Council
- Bedford Borough Council
- Aylesbury Vale District Council
- Coronavirus lockdown measures
- Buckinghamshire County Council
- Coronavirus pandemic
- Milton Keynes Council
- Hertfordshire County Council
- Luton Borough Council
- Central Bedfordshire Council