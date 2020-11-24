Luton far-right extremist jailed for having explosives
A far-right extremist who pleaded guilty to terror offences and possessing explosives has been jailed for four years.
Filip Bednarczyk, 26, of Park Street, Luton, was sentenced at The Old Bailey on Tuesday.
He had previously admitted one count of possessing explosives and seven counts of possessing terrorist documents. He was also given a one-year extended licence period and made subject to a notification order of 15 years.
The Old Bailey had previously heard that Bednarczyk, who was arrested by counter-terrorism detectives on 11 December, had the "manifesto" belonging to the man responsible for the 2019 attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, on his computer.