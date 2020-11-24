World War One nurses in Bedfordshire identified from Antiques Roadshow
A woman in Canada identified a "forgotten" British World War One nurse as her grandmother after seeing her photo on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow.
Carol Jephson said she was "surprised" to spot Olive Buller, who had worked at a hospital that was set up at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire.
In September 2018, English Heritage, asked people to help identify the women who were "backbone" of the hospital.
The conservation body said other nurses were also identified as a result.
The photos featured in an episode of the long-running BBC programme that was filmed at the English Heritage site in Silsoe in 2018.
No formal records exist of the hundreds of nurses who worked there.
English Heritage said Wrest Park was believed to have been the first wartime country house hospital and it operated from 1914 until a fire forced its closure in 1916.
In September, Ms Jephson told the charity she had identified her relative as she watched the Canadian broadcast.
"During their discussion about the history of Wrest Park, I was very surprised to see a photo of my grandmother," she said.
"It is wonderful that my grandmother's collection will now also become part of the archive and it is especially lovely that several other nurses will be recognised as well."
Ms Jephson also shared the contents of her grandmother's autograph book with English Heritage, which included information about wounds and personal messages.
One soldier wrote Ms Buller a poem on 9 November 1915, which described her as being "as sweet as sugar" and her presence as "a pleasure".
Andrew Hann, English Heritage lead properties historian, said the women had been "forgotten", but they were "the backbone of the hospital and a crucial part of the war effort".
"Being able to identify Olive Buller and others helps us better understand life at Wrest Park during the war," he said.
"It's incredible we've found these answers all the way across the Atlantic and we're grateful to Carol for coming forward."
