Aylesbury park death: Teenager charged with murder
- Published
A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of a man in what police described as a large fight.
Amir Shafique, 22, died after the fight in Lembrook Walk, close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on 28 October.
A 17-year-old boy from Birmingham, who cannot be named, is the eighth person to be charged with his murder and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court.
Ten others arrested in connection with the death have been bailed.
Nasim Khan, 23, Mohammed Humzah Wasim, 19, Charlie Irwin, 21, and Bradley Shoult, 20, all from Aylesbury, Ishmael Shah, 22, and Hamza Mousa, 20, both from Birmingham, and Bertie Turvey, 21, of no fixed abode, have previously been charged with murder and remanded in custody.
A total of 10 others have been released on bail while investigations continue.
Afzaal Hussain, a friend of Mr Shafique, who earlier released a tribute to him, said "his departure has left so many heartbroken and our lives will never be the same".
