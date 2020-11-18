Hemel Hempstead fraudster ordered to sell home to repay £2.1m
A financial manager who stole £2.1m has been told she must sell her home to repay the company she swindled.
Joyce Baker, 63, of Briery Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, admitted the fraud in September 2019 and was jailed for five years and 10 months.
A judge at St Albans Crown Court ordered her to sell her house, valued at £375,000 upon leaving prison.
Former employer David Caddick, of the Lighting Corporation, said her dishonesty had led to redundancies.
The court was told Baker began stealing from the Berkhamsted company within six weeks of starting work in 2012 and continued until she left in 2018.
She used the money to fund gambling and holidays.
Confiscation proceedings began after she also pleaded guilty to contempt for not telling the court where she had hidden her assets.
However, her sons were told they do not have to pay back more than £200,000 in "tainted gifts" she had given them.
At an earlier confiscation hearing, Jack Boreham, 28, and Jamie Boreham, 30, both of Hemel Hempstead, said the money had gone on day-to-day spending and neither owned their own homes.
Baker told the court, via video link from prison, that she had no prospect of raising the £203,635 and had credit card debts of £50,000.
The judge told her she must sell her house within six months of being freed or face going back to jail for two years.
Some of the gambling firms Baker used have paid the Lighting Corporation £613,582 to help keep it afloat, the court was told.
Her actions brought the business, which makes light fittings for businesses, homes and yachts, to the brink of collapse.
After the hearing, Mr Caddick said more than 30 "good, hardworking colleagues" had been made redundant.
"Thankfully we put a stop to her and have risen from the ashes," he said.
