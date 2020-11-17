Stevenage cycle crash kills woman pedestrian in her 70s
A pedestrian in her 70s has died after being hit by a cyclist in an underpass.
The woman was walking in Stevenage when she was involved in a collision with a bicycle being ridden by a man along a cycle path, Hertfordshire Police said.
It happened near Martins Way, at about 16:45 GMT on Friday and the woman, who had been walking from Durham Road, died in hospital on Sunday.
The cyclist remained in hospital where he was being treated for serious injuries sustained in the collision.
PC Carl Callan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are currently conducting inquiries into the incident and are asking anyone who saw the collision, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch.
"We're particularly keen to trace another cyclist who is reported to have assisted at the scene."