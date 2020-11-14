Croxley Green's Mr Christmas Dave Edwards will 'see lights from heaven'
- Published
A man known affectionately as Mr Christmas for his extravagant festive light displays has died on the eve of the annual switch-on.
Dave Edwards, 86, had lit up his home in Croxley Green, Hertfordshire, for 42 years to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
His daughter announced her father had died from cancer on Friday evening.
Sharon Markham said Saturday's virtual switch-on would go ahead and she hoped he would "see the lights from heaven".
Over the past few days, people across the village have rallied together by putting up a banner outside Mr Edwards' house and installing their own displays in his honour after his family said it would be the last ever event due to his failing health.
Following the announcement of his death, scores of tributes have been paid to the fundraiser, described as someone who made "Christmas extra special" and the "pride of the country".
Earlier this week, BBC Three Counties radio delivered a donated 10ft (3m) Christmas tree for the village to decorate to thank Mr Edwards for his efforts.
Presenter Justin Dealey hailed Mr Edwards as a "local legend".
"It is really sad - I know his family was hoping and praying he would make it until today to see his last light display," he said.
"But if he wasn't aware of what he and his Christmas displays meant to people before, then he certainly was this week.
"Everyone has said what an amazing man he was."
Mrs Markham said her father had been told the lights could be spotted from the air as planes came in to Heathrow.
The switch-on is due to be held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions at 18:00 GMT on the Mr Christmas Facebook page.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk