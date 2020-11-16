Stevenage car cruising injunction issued after 'tragic' crash
- Published
An injunction banning car cruise events has been introduced in a town where 17 spectators were injured in a collision.
Stevenage Borough Council has been granted the temporary court order which runs until 7 December.
Council leader Sharon Taylor said the "aim was to protect the safety of the general public, following the tragic event of last year".
Two men charged with driving offences are due in court in December following the car cruise event of July 2019.
Ms Taylor said the interim ban, granted at Luton County Court, also aimed to "prevent the associated anti-social behaviour and nuisance that comes with car cruising".
In its application, the council said the town had "a long history of organised cruises" which had been held "in numerous locations".
It cited "high speed" stunts, excessive speed and noise, littering and threatening behaviour towards residents and police.
The injunction allows police to arrest anyone who flouts it, including drivers, passengers and spectators, and also bans people from organising or publicising car cruises.
The council said it hoped the ban would be extended at a further court hearing on 7 December.
Ms Taylor said: "The details of the injunction, and of how members of the public can take part in the upcoming hearing, are available on the council's website and our social media."
The two men charged with driving offences are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 11 December.
