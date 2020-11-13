Aylesbury park death: Two more charged after 'large fight'
Two more people have been charged with murder over the death of a man following a "large fight".
Amir Shafique, 22, died after the incident close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on 28 October.
Ishmael Shah, 22, and Hamza Mousa, 20, both from Birmingham are due at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.
A total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with his death and four men have been charged with murder.
Thames Valley Police said another man from Birmingham, arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Three others arrested on Wednesday have been released under investigation.
Nasim Khan, 23, and Mohammed Humzah Wasim, 19, both from Aylesbury, have previously been charged with murder and have been remanded in custody after a Reading Court appearance on 3 November.
No pleas have been entered and the pair have a pre-trail hearing on 7 December, with a trial scheduled for April.
Afzaal Hussain paid tribute to his best friend Mr Shafique
"His departure has left so many heartbroken and our lives will never be the same", he said.
"You will forever be in our hearts wherever we go."
