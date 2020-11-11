BBC News

Aylesbury park death: Six more arrested after 'large fight'

Six more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man following a "large fight".

Amir Shaffique, 22, died after the incident close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on 28 October.

A total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with his death. Two men have been charged with murder while seven have been bailed.

The six men who were the latest to be arrested were being questioned.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police said: "This continues to be a fast-moving and very complex investigation, and we have made the further arrests overnight in connection with Mr Shaffique's death."

He urged the community "not to speculate" and to contact the force or Crimestoppers anonymously if they had any information.

