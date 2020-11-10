Milton Keynes stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death.
Lewis Wenman, 17, died after an incident in Tyburn Avenue, Milton Keynes, at about 18:40 GMT on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination said he died from a stab wound to the chest, Thames Valley Police said.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and theft.
He was due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court.
