'Capt Sir Tom inspired' artworks raise £21,500 for foundation
A collection of artworks given to Capt Sir Tom Moore in honour of this 100th birthday has raised £21,570 for his foundation.
The veteran raised £33m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his birthday in April.
The more than 100 drawings and paintings went on sale at auctioneers Sworders, based in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex.
Capt Sir Tom said he was "overwhelmed to receive so many wonderful pictures".
He said: "We felt holding an auction would be a brilliant way to share these wonderful pieces with a wider audience whilst also raising valuable funds for causes close to our hearts."
Justine Thomas, 30, from Hertfordshire, painted an acrylic image of Capt Sir Tom giving a thumbs up, which sold for £4,050.
She said: "In lockdown, Captain Tom's beautiful, kind face inspired me to pick up a paintbrush for the first time in years and spend the last few months of my maternity leave paying tribute to him while my baby napped."
Inspired by Capt Sir Tom
The auction featured a wide range of artwork, including a birthday card sent to Capt Sir Tom by the 4th Welwyn Garden City Brownies that fetched £50.
Luke Macdonald, from Sworders, said: "After his fundraising heroics at such a bleak moment, Captain Tom is something of a national treasure."
The Captain Tom Foundation was set up in September after his family - encouraged by continuing messages of support - decided they could continue to help people.
It aims to combat loneliness and support those facing bereavement, and works with four charities; the mental health charity Mind, The Royal British Legion, Helen and Douglas House children's hospice in Oxfordshire, and Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes.