Boy, 16, arrested in Milton Keynes murder case
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another teenager in Milton Keynes.
A 17-year-old boy died after he was found with chest injuries in Kenwood Gate, in the Springfield area.
Thames Valley Police were called to reports of an altercation in nearby Tyburn Avenue at about 18:40 GMT on Saturday.
The arrested teenager, who is from Milton Keynes, remains in police custody.
A large police presence would remain in the area for some time while officers conducted door-to-door inquiries, the force said.
Senior investigator Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik encouraged anyone with information or who was in the area between 18:25 and 18:50 to come forward.
Officers have asked anyone with potential CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area to check for anything that may assist police.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk