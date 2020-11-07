Bedfordshire dog thefts: Stolen dogs need reunited with owners
- Published
Four stolen dogs have yet to be reunited with their owners, a month after being rescued by police.
Twelve dogs were found during a police search in Hertfordshire as part of an investigation into a theft from kennels in Wilden in September.
Dog lovers are being asked to spread the word and help reunite the dogs with their families.
Three people arrested in connection with the thefts were bailed again earlier this month.
The kennel owner previously said the dogs were taken in about 10 minutes after the thieves scaled a 12ft fence and smashed a fire door.
He said the dogs were worth about £50,000 in total, which took into account breeding and training costs.
Investigating officer Dave Brecknock, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "We know the massive emotional impact that these dogs being stolen has had on their owners.
"Our hearts go out to them and we want to reassure people that we have put a substantial amount of time, effort and care into finding the people responsible, and our investigation is very much ongoing."
The force has asked people to share information about the four dogs - which include three spaniels - to help reunite them with their families.