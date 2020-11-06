Djolanda Jakubowski's son, 18, stabbed her in Watford 29 times
A teenager who stabbed his mother 29 times with a large kitchen knife has been jailed for her murder.
Marcin Jakubowski, 18, pleaded guilty to murdering Djolanda Jakubowski, 50, at their Watford home, on 16 December.
Passing sentence, Judge Michael Kay described it as an "extremely shocking" and "ferocious attack", which Jakubowski has never explained.
Jakubowski was jailed for life at St Albans Crown Court and ordered to serve a minimum of 13 years and 223 days.
The court heard the then 17 year old lived at the Clarke Way home with his parents and brother and was "very close" to his mother.
Claim of suicide
On the day he killed her, she had returned home from work at 13:30 GMT.
Prosecutor James Lofthouse said a neighbour heard a woman's scream at about 16:50 GMT and shortly afterwards, Jakubowski called the emergency services, saying he needed help because his mother had killed herself.
He said she started to stab herself and he had been unable to stop her, but it was later established it would have been impossible for some of the wounds to be self-inflicted.
The court was told she had been stabbed 29 times about her face, head, chest, neck, abdomen and back and had defence wounds on her hands and fingers.
After his arrest, analysis of Jakubowski's mobile tablet showed internet searches for terms such as "easy ways to murder someone" and "I want to kill my family".
'Terrible mental anguish'
The court was told he refused to talk about the killing to police officers and Judge Kay said the murder was not only "extremely shocking" but despite the efforts of a psychiatrist to explore the motive, there has been no explanation as to why he killed his mother.
"Before your mother died she must have suffered terrible mental anguish that she was being attacked by the son she loved and who she believed loved her," Judge Kay told Jakubowski.
"All the evidence indicates you were adored by your mother you had an extremely close relationship with her.
"It is clear you were considering and planning the murder for some time. You were exploring different ways of committing murder and what the sentence might be. Far from being a fantasy this was a shocking reality."
"You are a potentially highly dangerous individual."