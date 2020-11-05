Milton Keynes house party murder trial: Teen 'named accused' before dying
- Published
A teenager fatally stabbed at a house party told his mother the names of his attackers before he died, a court heard.
Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, suffered fatal injuries as armed raiders "stormed" the Milton Keynes house in October 2019.
Four defendants deny two counts of murder and a fifth altered his pleas to guilty at the start of the trial.
Tracey Ansah told Luton Crown Court her son named three of the accused.
'Don't let me die'
She said she went to the house after receiving a call telling her Dom had been stabbed.
She was held back from entering by officers and watched as her son was taken into an ambulance.
"He looked up and said 'I have been stabbed, Mum'," she said.
Later, in a resuscitation room, she asked him "Who did this?" and he gave her the first names of three people, followed by a "B3" sign with his hand to indicate the gang they belonged to, she said.
As he was taken out of the room for an x-ray, he said to a doctor "Don't let me die", said Mrs Ansah.
He died a short while after returning to the resuscitation room.
Charlie Chandler, 22, and Clayton Barker, 20 both from Bletchley, along with two teenagers, aged 17 and 16, who cannot be identified, deny murder in a joint enterprise.
All four further deny two charges of wounding with intent in relation to the two other teenagers injured at the party.
A fifth defendant, Earl Bevans, 23, has admitted two counts of murder and two counts of wounding with intent.
Jurors heard the accused were connected to the B3 gang based in West Bletchley and turned up at the party in Archford Croft after a tip-off that people associated with rival gang M4 were there.
The prosecution described how Ben was stabbed six times, including through the heart, killing him almost immediately.
Dom was chased out on to the street but slipped, and was "repeatedly sliced and stabbed as he lay on the ground," said prosecutor Charlotte Newell QC.
The court was told the possible motivation for the "ferocious" knifings was revenge for two humiliations against B3 gang members.
The trial continues.