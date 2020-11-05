Waltham Cross crash: Road maintenance engineer dies
A road maintenance engineer was on duty when he died in a crash, police said.
Michael Bennett, 54, who was not in a vehicle at the time of the crash on Lieutenant Ellis Way in Waltham Cross on Monday, died the next day.
In a statement issued via Hertfordshire Police, Mr Bennett's family described him as "a true gentleman."
A 55-year-old male BMW driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
A police spokesman said the man had been released on conditional bail while inquiries continued.
In a statement issued through police, Mr Bennett's wife Tanya and children Steven, Sammy and Charlie said: "'Bubs' will always be remembered as one of life's characters for his craziness and heart of gold.
"His loss will be felt by all that knew him and many memories will be treasured forever.
"The support the family have been given at this sad time is greatly appreciated.
"Bubs, you will always remain forever in our hearts, missed by many and loved by all."
