Alana Cutland: Parents' shock over malaria drug behind plane fall
By Phil Shepka
BBC News
- Published
The parents of a student who fell from a plane after a psychotic reaction to an anti-malaria drug were "shocked" to find its side effects were "virtually undocumented".
Alana Cutland, 19, from Milton Keynes, died after the fall in July 2019 in Madagascar.
A coroner has asked for a review of the information sent out with doxycycline.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was gathering "further information".
The Cambridge University student was at the end of her second year studying biological natural sciences when she visited the African island for a research internship.
She opened the door during a flight between Anjajavay and Antananarivo and fell to her death, a prevention of future deaths report by senior coroner for Milton Keynes Tom Osborne said.
Mr Osborne said it is believed that she "suffered a psychotic/delirium event that led to her behaviour and death".
He said it was "quite apparent" the reaction was as a result of taking the drug and yet there was "nothing on the drug information leaflet that either highlights or mentions this possibility."
"If she or her parents have been aware of this possible side-effect they may have been able to intervene earlier to avoid her death," he added.
Her parents Neil and Alison Cutland said it was "tragic" that Alana's death was "essentially caused by the side effects of doxycycline".
"We realise that such drugs have an important role to play, but it shocked us to discover that such a severe side effect could be virtually undocumented," they said in a statement.
Doxycycline has been authorised as an anti-malaria drug for more than 50 years. It is also prescribed to treat bacterial infections and skin disorders.
An MHRA spokeswoman said they had reviewed the "suspected association between doxycycline and psychotic disorder" after the coroner's report and work was "continuing".
She said: "Our independent expert committee has advised that the available evidence is currently insufficient to support a causal association, and has asked us to gather further information."
Mr and Mrs Cutland said they have been "surrounded by the love and support of countless people" since their daughter's death.
"We rejoice in Alana's life: her amazing talent for modern dance and ballet, her academic achievements that made us so proud, and the sheer sense of fun that she brought to every room that she walked into."
They said they were "hugely grateful" after raising more than £33,000 towards a grant fund in her name at Robinson College for female science undergraduates and a school extension in Anjajavay "where the villagers went to extraordinary lengths to search for her".
"We think of Alana every single day and miss her dearly. It gives us comfort to know that her legacy is already so significant and will truly change lives in Madagascar and Cambridge through the power of education."
