Covid-19: Home working call after Mary Agyapong's death
- Published
A man whose wife died with Covid-19 has called on the prime minister to introduce a work-from-home rule for pregnant women during the pandemic.
Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, died after giving birth at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where she worked as a nurse until she was 32 weeks' pregnant.
Her widower, Ernest Boateng, wants extra protection for mothers-to-be.
The hospital and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) have been approached for comment.
Ms Agyapong died at the hospital on 12 April.
A Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) report into her death was critical of how her care was managed.
She had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from a shortness of breath.
Initially discharged on 5 April, she was readmitted two days later with symptoms of the virus.
Surgeons safely delivered her baby, also named Mary, by caesarean section before Ms Agyapong was transferred to the intensive care unit where she died.
'Must be protected'
Mr Boateng wants women to either work from home once they are 20 weeks' pregnant, or be suspended on full pay.
In his letter to Boris Johnson, he pleaded that "pregnant women must be protected during this pandemic".
He wrote: "I would be delighted to meet with you to ensure that no other family is forced to endure the suffering that mine has."
Concerns raised in the HSIB report, seen by the BBC, included that checks on Mrs Agyapong and her baby were insufficient after her first admission to A&E, that no reason was given to discharge her and that on readmission, a proper plan of care was not discussed.
However, the safety watchdog said it recognised "significant changes to practice implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic".
It said that at the time of her illness, understanding of the risks for pregnant mothers was "limited" and the susceptibility of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic persons to the virus "had not been identified".
The hospital said it had not had any Covid patients before Ms Agyapong took maternity leave.
In September a pre-inquest review heard Mr Boateng had concerns about the conditions at her workplace.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk