Buckinghamshire police close case of rape of girl, 11, in woods
Detectives investigating the rape of an 11-year-old girl in woods have closed the case, having "exhausted all possible lines of inquiry".
Thames Valley Police said the victim was walking on a footpath in Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire, when she was led into woodland by a man and raped.
It happened at about 12:00 BST on 1 June 2019.
Support has been put in place for the child and her family, police said.
Despite a "lengthy and extensive" investigation, no suspect had been identified.
"All reasonable lines of our investigation have concluded, therefore the case has been filed, pending any new information coming to light," said Det Insp Mike Anderson.
"It is important to stress that there have been no other linked offences."
In a Facebook video appeal at the time of the offence, police described the man they were seeking as white, aged about 18, of medium build, about 5ft 4in (1.6m) tall, with brown eyes and a nose that "pointed upwards".
He was wearing either a black or blue Adidas or Nike tracksuit that was a fleece material and a black baseball cap with white lettering on the front.
