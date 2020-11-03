Leah Croucher's brother Haydon found it 'difficult to cope'
The brother of a missing teenager told a therapist he found it "difficult to cope" before he died, an inquest heard.
Haydon Croucher, 24, died on 16 November 2019, two days after being found hanged at his Milton Keynes flat.
His sister Leah, 19, has not been seen since 15 February 2019 despite extensive searches.
Therapist Chantelle Tillison told Milton Keynes Coroner's Court Mr Croucher reported he "felt hopeless and said he would be better off dead".
During the last of three sessions, on 16 October, Ms Tillison said, Mr Croucher said he had "found it difficult to cope with no family support".
She said she persuaded him to go in her car to Milton Keynes Hospital for an assessment, but he was not admitted as he did not want an out-of-area psychiatric bed.
Colin Garvey, a community psychiatric nurse with the Central and North West London NHS Trust, said there were no beds available locally, so a plan was agreed for Mr Croucher to stay temporarily at his mother's home.
Tom Osborne, the senior coroner for Milton Keynes, asked Mr Garvey: "If you had [found] the only way to keep him safe was for him to be admitted you could have exercised your powers under the Mental Health Act?"
Mr Garvey replied: "Yes."
He said he did not remember any member of staff objecting to Mr Croucher being discharged from the mental health team and returned to the care of his GP on 12 November.
He agreed the decision to discharge Mr Croucher had not been documented and said "that is a fair criticism."
The inquest continues.
