University of Hertfordshire disturbance students face 'strong action'
Students involved in a disturbance over the weekend have been warned they face "strong disciplinary action".
Police were called to a "large gathering" at the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane campus in Hatfield at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday, with reports of fireworks being thrown.
A man, 20, was arrested on suspicion of affray and Hertfordshire Police said that one person was injured.
The university said it was investigating "exactly what happened".
Videos posted on social media show groups of people running and screaming as well as the fireworks being thrown.
Vice-chancellor Quintin McKellar, said the university was "aware of a serious incident" but "the circumstances remain unclear".
"The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority and we will be taking strong disciplinary action against any students involved in [Sunday] night's events," he said.
Officers who attended worked to disperse the crowd in a "peaceful, safe and timely manner" and extra patrols were provided on Sunday for reassurance, the force said.
Chief Insp Simon Mason said: "I would like to reassure residents that we are working closely with the university to investigate what happened and bring any offenders to justice."
"We will be enforcing coronavirus regulations by issuing fines where appropriate."
Many residents have called for students involved in the disturbance to be removed from their courses.
In a Facebook post, one said: "All those involved should be removed from their courses and sent packing... disgusting behaviour over the weekend... they do not deserve to share our town."
Another described the noise as being like "a load of screeching banshees" and that they had "totally no regard for anyone but themselves".
"Let's just remember that these idiots are still allowed to attend uni while we are all in lockdown as of Thursday morning," another said.
A planned four-week lockdown is due to start across England on Thursday because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but universities will be allowed to remain open. The National Education Union has called for schools and colleges to close.