Aylesbury park murder inquiry: Three more men arrested
Three more people have been arrested over the death of a man in his 20s after a "large fight".
Two men were assaulted in Lembrook Walk in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Both were taken to hospital where one died. The second man has been discharged.
Six men in total have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Thames Valley Police said there were reports of "a large fight" taking place near the Edinburgh Play Fields.
The force believed the people involved were "known to each other".
Formal identification of the victim has not taken place and the results of a post-mortem examination were "pending further medical opinion", the force said.
Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "I can re-assure the local community again that we believe the victim and offenders were known to each other and there is no suggestion of any wider threat to the public."
Mr Brown appealed for anyone with information to contact officers or Crimestoppers anonymously.
