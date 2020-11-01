Bedford crash kills two pedestrians
Two pedestrians in their 60s have died after being hit by a car.
The crash happened outside The Bedford Sixth Form building on Bromham Road, Bedford, at about 12:20 GMT on Saturday. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Bedfordshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
Sgt Aaron Murphy said: "We are currently carrying out several lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances which led to this tragic incident.
"We understand there were several people in the area when it happened so we would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us as this will greatly help our investigation."
