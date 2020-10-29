BBC News

Covid-19: Luton to face tier 2 restrictions

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionThe tier two restrictions will come into force in Luton from Saturday

Luton is set to face tougher tier two coronavirus restrictions from Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Luton Council said there had been a "worrying" number of admissions to the town's hospital and a rise in deaths.

The number of cases in the town has risen to 164.7 per 100,000 people.

The council said the stricter social contact measures, which will be reviewed in 14 days, were needed due to "current trajectory" of case numbers.

'Action is needed'

The decision followed discussions between the council and government.

In a joint statement, Luton Council leader, Hazel Simmons, and Lucy Hubber, the town's interim director of public health, said: "Infections are continuing to rise across the town, with a hugely worrying increase in confirmed positive cases in the over 60s who are much more vulnerable to the disease.

"Sadly, we are also seeing admissions to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital rising and tragically Covid-19 related deaths in our communities.

"While Luton's infection rates are still lower than some areas of the country, the current trajectory makes it clear that action is needed now in order to contain the spread of the virus.

"Reluctantly, due to the evidence, we have accepted the position of moving up to tier two."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We continue to see a worrying rise in cases right across the country, and it is clear decisive action is needed."

A new study claims 100,000 people are catching coronavirus in England every day.

