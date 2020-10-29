Aylesbury death: Three arrested after man in 20s killed
- Published
Three men have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation into the death of a man in his 20s.
Police were called to reports two men had been assaulted in Lembrook Walk in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Both were taken to hospital where one later died. The second man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for any witnesses to contact officers.
Det Supt Alisa Kent said: "We are in the very early stages of investigating this incident but we are carrying out a thorough investigation and following a number of lines of inquiry.
"Three men have been arrested in connection with this incident and they remain in police custody at this time."
She asked for anyone who had CCTV footage or witnessed "any suspicious activity" in the area to contact the force on the non-emergency number 101.