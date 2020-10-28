Holmer Green crash: Driver 'altercation' probed before fatal collision
A driver may have had an "altercation" with another motorist before a fatal road crash, police have said.
The driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa, in his 50s, died on Monday, three days after a crash with a Volvo V40 on the A404 in Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire.
Police believe that prior to Friday's crash he "may have been involved in some sort of altercation with another driver of a silver Ford Focus".
The force added that no arrests had been made at this stage.
Police said the man, from Buckinghamshire, died following the crash at about 15:22 BST on Friday close to the junction with Sheepcote Dell Lane.
The Volvo driver, a woman in her 40s, remains in hospital with "a serious injury", which is not believed to be life-threatening.
Richard Thorpe, from Thames Valley Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "My thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time, they are being supported by specially trained officers.
"We would like to appeal again for witnesses to please come forward, particularly if they have dashcam footage of the incident.
"Additionally we are aware that there may have been some sort of altercation between the drivers of the Ford Focus and the Vauxhall Corsa.
"If you have information or dashcam footage of either of these vehicles travelling prior to the collision we would ask you to please get in touch."
