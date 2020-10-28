Covid: Hertfordshire leaders warn of tier 2 restrictions
- Published
Leaders in Hertfordshire warned the county could move into stricter tier two Covid-19 restrictions "if cases continue to rise at the current rate".
Seven of the county's 10 districts were above 100 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 24 October.
County Council leader David Williams and Jim McManus, director of public health, acknowledged there had been a "significant increase".
They urged everyone to act now to avoid "stricter, tougher measures".
The district with the highest rate in the week to 24 October was Broxbourne, which had risen to 159.3 cases per 100,000, from 94.6 in the week to 17 October.
In comparison, the majority of neighbouring Essex is already under tier two restrictions, at the request of the its county council.
In the 12 districts within the Essex County Council area, half were under 100 cases per 100,000 in the week to 24 October.
Hertfordshire is currently in tier one (medium alert), but Mr Williams and Mr McManus said "it is only a matter of time before we need to move up to tier two" if the rise increases at its current rate.
"We can still avoid these stricter, tougher measures if everyone acts now," they said.
"This means we all need to play our part and continue washing our hands, covering our faces, giving people space and self-isolating if we're ill, or if we're asked to by a nursery, school or college or by NHS Test and Trace.
"Staying at home if you're ill is the single most important thing you can do to help us stop coronavirus spreading.
"Even a quick trip to the shops risks exposing other, more vulnerable, people."
You may also be interested in:
They said police and environmental health officers were "stepping up action to enforce these rules".
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- Visual guide to the outbreak
- TRAVEL PLANS: What are your rights?
- What's the risk?
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk