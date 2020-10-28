Waltham Cross fatal hit-and-run explanation 'unconvincing'
- Published
A man died after being involved in a hit-and-run while walking home from a pub at Christmas, an inquest heard.
David Hall, 63, was found "in a pool of blood" metres from his home in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, on 21 December 2018 and died three days later.
Two people arrested in connection with his death were not charged due to "insufficient evidence".
The assistant coroner for Hertfordshire described their accounts about what happened as "unconvincing".
Mr Hall had been at The Vine pub with friends before starting the short walk home at about 21:00 GMT, Hatfield Coroner's Court heard.
He was found by passers-by and taken by ambulance to the Royal London Hospital, where he later died.
PC Jackson, a forensic collision investigator for Hertfordshire Police, told the inquest he believed Mr Hall was hit by a Ford Focus C-Max driven by Matthew Richards, 31.
The court heard the car was owned by his mother, Donna Richards.
The officer said logs showed Mr Richards' mobile phone "matched the route" the vehicle took that night.
Andrew Leitch, consultant in emergency medicine, said Mr Hall died as a result of a "severe traumatic brain injury" and an "injury to his chest".
'Shattered windscreen'
PC Jackson said the vehicle was found near where the mother and son lived in Welwyn Garden City on 26 December.
The car had "numerous marks and scuffs" and a "severely shattered windscreen", the officer said.
There were also "cleaning marks" on the bumper and bonnet "consistent with a pedestrian being struck and sliding down the bonnet", the inquest heard.
Ms Richards said the first she knew of the incident was when she was arrested on 26 December.
Her son told the court he had "no clue what had happened", had not been in the car the night Mr Hall was injured and did not have his phone with him then either.
Assistant coroner for Hertfordshire Jonathan Stevens concluded Mr Hall died as a result of a road traffic collision.
He said: "I find the explanations given by Donna and Matthew Richards as unconvincing.
"They seem to lack any credible explanation as to how this vehicle was taken from the house without the keys, without their knowledge and coincidentally have been travelling with Mr Richards' mobile phone and then returned the following day.
"It seems on the balance of probability more likely than not Mr Richards was the driver of the vehicle."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk