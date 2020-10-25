BBC News

M40 crash: Eleven injured in collision involving 14 cars

Published
image copyrightPA

Eleven people have been injured as up to 14 cars crashed on the M40.

Emergency services were called to the crash between junctions 4 (Handy Cross) and 3 (Loudwater) at about 17.45 GMT.

South Central Ambulance Service said it had been "assessing" 20 casualties at the scene and took 11 injured to hospital.

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said there was up to five miles of tailbacks after the southbound carriageway of the motorway was closed.