Luton man in court over Islamic State social media posts
A man has appeared in court accused of posting violent films produced by the Islamic State group on social media.
Ibrahim Anderson, 43, from Luton, has been charged with 10 counts of disseminating terrorist publications.
He also faces one charge of failing to comply with a terrorism notification order by not telling police about an email address he used.
Mr Anderson indicated not guilty pleas to all charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
It is alleged he used a Facebook account under a fake name to post two IS videos and sent a further eight films to another person using an encrypted messaging application in July this year.
He will next appear the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on 6 November.