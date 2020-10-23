Cat missing since 2018 found 60 miles away in Coventry
A cat which went missing two-and-a-half years ago has been reunited with its owner after being found about 60 miles away on an industrial estate.
A security guard who had been feeding the "stray" in Coventry for three weeks had it checked by Cats Protection, which traced it to Bedfordshire.
Black cat Ruby, five, was reunited with delighted owner Jordan Harvey on Wednesday.
Mr Harvey thinks his mischievous moggy stowed away to the Midlands in a lorry.
Ruby went missing from her Brogborough home, close to a truck-stop on the M1 motorway, in April 2018.
About three weeks ago she was found by security guard Leighton Myers on an industrial estate where he works in Coventry.
He began feeding her, and let the cat sleep in the warmth of his car overnight.
He contacted the local Cats Protection branch, which scanned her microchip and set about finding the owner, whose phone number and email had since changed.
"When he got a letter from us, Jordan thought it was a hoax," volunteer Wendy Harris said.
Mr Harvey drove to Coventry and was reunited with Ruby on Wednesday night.
"When she saw him, she knew who he was straightaway, after all this time, and was all over him," Ms Harris said.
She said the cat was in good condition, so staff had no idea where she had been between leaving home in 2018 and being cared for by Mr Myers.
Ruby is now settled back home with her owner.
Thanking the security guard and charity staff, Mr Harvey said: "They brought my little girl back to me and I'm forever grateful to them.
"No words can describe the happiness I'm feeling right now. I had little hope of finding her after nearly three years, but now she's home safe and sound."
Ms Harris said the happy ending showed the importance of having pets microchipped, and keeping your details up-to-date.