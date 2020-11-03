World War Two Mustang plane's pilot 'reduced safety' mid-air
The actions of the pilot of a US World War Two fighter plane "reduced the safety margins" between it and another aircraft, a report found.
The P-51 Mustang came within about 900ft (274m) vertically of a DA40 four-seater light aircraft near Cranfield in Bedfordshire on 14 June.
A UK Airprox Board report said the P-51 pilot did not request an "appropriate" air traffic information service.
But it concluded the aircraft "were separated with no risk of collision".
According to the report, the pilot of the DA40 was returning from a training flight and was in contact with an air traffic controller in Oxford.
The pilot said the controller advised them the Mustang was nearby and later that it was on a "converging" flight path , but climbing.
"Moments later they [the DA40] spotted the aircraft diving down through the clouds to their port side," the report said.
"After the aircraft passed, Oxford Radar apologised for not giving further information as they were responding to another call and the aircraft dived and flew past so fast."
The report said the P-51 pilot was "not aware of any incident".
He told the board: "They tend to weave from side to side and vary height to gain good lookout as forward and down is very restricted in warbird type aircraft such as the P-51."
The board members stated the Mustang pilot did not ask for an "appropriate Air Traffic Service [traffic information from an air traffic controller] and he "could have provided better situational awareness to others" by using a signal code to demonstrate that they would be carrying out non-standard manoeuvres.
