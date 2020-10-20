St Albans adolescent mental health unit inquiry closes with no arrests
- Published
A police investigation into reports of physical and sexual child abuse at a mental health unit has ended with no arrests.
Hertfordshire Police spoke to more than 100 former patients and 70 ex-staff of Hill End Hospital Adolescent Unit in St Albans during the three-year inquiry.
Officers investigated the use of sedation on children and allegations of sexual assault between 1969 and 1995.
The force said there was "insufficient evidence" to support any prosecution.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit found the use of sedation at the facility "did not meet the standards of the day".
"Medical records show that in some cases children were given adult doses and were repeatedly sedated," a police spokeswoman said.
"However, there is insufficient evidence to support any arrest or prosecution."
'Re-live the trauma'
Officers also "fully investigated" allegations of sexual assault at the facility but there was again "insufficient evidence to support any arrest or prosecution", the spokeswoman added.
Det Supt Jerome Kent said: "Non-recent cases are always challenging and those who stayed at the unit have been incredibly courageous in speaking to officers about their experiences."
Mr Kent said he was aware the inquiry would have "brought back many distressing feelings" and "caused many to re-live the trauma of their time at Hill End".
"While the investigation is unable to progress further for the reasons outlined, we hope that those who came forward to share their accounts with us will find some closure in the knowledge that they have been listened to, taken seriously, and a full and proper investigation has taken place," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 10 February 2018