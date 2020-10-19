Kensworth: Two men charged with murder after woman's body found
Two men have been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at her home in a village.
Firefighters discovered her body at an address in Plewes Close, Kensworth, Bedfordshire, at about 12:30 BST on Friday after an alarm went off.
Habib Jackson, 31, of Dunstable Road, Toddington, and Christopher Hayward, 30, of Fensome Drive, Houghton Regis were arrested on Saturday.
They will appear before magistrates in Luton later.
Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries in the village, Bedfordshire Police said.