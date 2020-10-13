Milton Keynes: 200 televisions stolen in knifepoint lorry raid
A gang of hooded men stole a lorry load of 200 televisions worth about £136,000 after threatening the driver at knifepoint, police said.
The attack happened at Magna Park, Milton Keynes, between 02:00 and 03:00 BST, on 6 October, but details have only just been released.
Thames Valley Police said the haul was moved off in another vehicle.
The 58-year-old lorry driver was treated in hospital for a fractured eye socket.
Detectives said the driver was stopped in Magna Park by the group, who pulled him from the cab and hit him. He was forced back inside and driven at knifepoint to the Tilbrook area, where the high-value cargo was transferred.
The men were described as being dressed in black and wearing hoods and gloves, police said.
PC Jo Hudson said: "This robbery has resulted in a man needing hospital treatment and a significant number of televisions being stolen.
"I would like to appeal to anyone with any information relating to this to please get in contact with us."
