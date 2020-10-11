Man stabbed in Bedford in 'targeted' attack
- Published
A man has been stabbed and has life threatening injuries in what police said was a targeted attack.
The victim, who is in 20s, was found by officers with several stab wounds in Alexandra Road, Bedford, at about 21:00 BST on Saturday night.
He was stabilised by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition is said to be serious but stable.
Two men, in their 40's and 20's and a woman in her 30's, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
All three are in police custody for questioning.
Det Insp Emma Langwith, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "This was a shocking attack, that has left a young man fighting for his life.
"We have made three arrests and are progressing with our inquiries in what we believe is a targeted attack."
She appealed for witnesses to come forward.