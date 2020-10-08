Luton family 'shocked' by brother's stab death
- Published
The family of a man who was found dead in his flat have said they are "shocked by what has happened".
Police discovered Michael Fletcher, 66, at the property in Bury Park Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, on 30 September. A post-mortem examination concluded he died from stab wounds.
Mr Fletcher's family said: "He was a lovely brother, son, uncle and nephew who was loved by all."
Steven Arnold, 50, of Butterworth Path, Luton, has been charged with murder.
In a statement Mr Fletcher's family said: "We are shocked by what has happened and are coming to terms with the death of our brother as a family."
Det Insp Iain MacPherson of Bedfordshire Police said: "This is a tragic and unnecessary loss of life and our thoughts are with Mr Fletcher's family.
"We also know that these events can be unsettling for the community and want to continue to reassure you that officers are working to establish the circumstances of this incident."
The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk